Yami makes home-made scrubs amid COVID-19 lockdown

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 03:14 PM

MUMBAI: As one can't go to salons during the coronavirus lockdown, actress Yami Gautam has decided to take care of skin by making beauty products at home.

On Thursday, she posted a picture of the scrubs that she made on her own.

"Made some homemade scrubs...#stayhome #staysafe," Yami captioned the image.

She also trying her hand at cooking. She recently made baked gluten free-bread.

On the film front, Yami, who wooed the audience with her role of TikTok star in "Bala", will now be seen in "Ginny Weds Sunny", which also features Vikrant Massey.

