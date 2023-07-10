Yash Chopra Death Anniversary: Really! Know why the legendary director called his son Aditya Chopra a ‘Fireman’

MUMBAI: Yash Chopra was one of the most talented and loved filmmakers of Hindi cinema, who gave us beautiful love stories like Silsila, Kabhi Kabhi, Chandi, Lamhe, Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai, among many others. His story telling style and the way he portrayed his female characters in his films is still spoken about even today. Did you know that the legendary filmmaker called his son Aditya Chopra as ‘Fireman’ on the set of his film. Read on to know why.

Also Read- Wow! Here are times celebrities sang praises for legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra

During the docu-series The Romantics, film stars like Shah Rukh Khan,Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, and many others made an appearance. They also spoke about their relationship with Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. The latter followed in his father’s footsteps to become a director with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He received immense praise from his father for his very first father.

SRK spoke about the difference he notice in Aditya and Yashji’s filmmaking process.

SRK said, “Aditya loves to take retakes. Yashji never believed in retakes. One day Yashji asked Adi, ‘why do you take so many retakes?’ Adi replied, ‘for safety’. Yashji retorted back saying, ‘Are you a fireman?’ Such were the differences between the father and son.”

Also Read- Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra for presenting its beauty to Indians

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-TimesNow