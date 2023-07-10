Yash Chopra Death Anniversary: Really! Know why the legendary director called his son Aditya Chopra a ‘Fireman’

His story telling style and the way he portrayed his female characters in his films is still spoken about even today. Did you know that the legendary filmmaker called his son Aditya Chopra as ‘Fireman’ on the set of his film. Read on to know why.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 12:48
movie_image: 
Yash Chopra

MUMBAI: Yash Chopra was one of the most talented and loved filmmakers of Hindi cinema, who gave us beautiful love stories like Silsila, Kabhi Kabhi, Chandi, Lamhe, Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai, among many others. His story telling style and the way he portrayed his female characters in his films is still spoken about even today. Did you know that the legendary filmmaker called his son Aditya Chopra as ‘Fireman’ on the set of his film. Read on to know why.

Also Read- Wow! Here are times celebrities sang praises for legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra

During the docu-series The Romantics, film stars like Shah Rukh Khan,Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, and many others made an appearance. They also spoke about their relationship with Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. The latter followed in his father’s footsteps to become a director with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He received immense praise from his father for his very first father.

SRK spoke about the difference he notice in Aditya and Yashji’s filmmaking process. 

SRK said, “Aditya loves to take retakes. Yashji never believed in retakes. One day Yashji asked Adi, ‘why do you take so many retakes?’ Adi replied, ‘for safety’. Yashji retorted back saying, ‘Are you a fireman?’ Such were the differences between the father and son.”

Also Read- Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra for presenting its beauty to Indians

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-TimesNow

Yash Chopra Aditya Chopra Chandni Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Lamhe Dhoom Silsila Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 12:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy’s duet performance with Neeti Mohan left everyone emotional!
MUMBAI :After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has...
Vanshaj: Finally! Yuvika meets Avni D’Souza face-to-face
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
MUMBAI :It was yet another Friday and we have few more releases this week, well it was one of the best weeks for all...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Deepti gets shocked by a call, Pushpa and the family concerned about Ashwin
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Veer gets emotional, Alia is hospitalised
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Threat to Tara’s kid’s life
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Latest Video
Related Stories
Box office
Box office! Ganapath takes a decent start, whereas Leo continues to dominate, Here are the collections of the new releases
Babubhai Latiwala
RIP! Veergati producer Babubhai Latiwala passes away in Mumbai
Shahrukh Khan
Amazing! Shahrukh Khan starrer Dunki’s first poster out, check it out
deols
Wow! Here’s a proof for why we think that this year belongs to the Deol family
Kajol
Shocking! Kajol falls down from the stage during Durga Puja, check on the video
Perl V Puri
Wow! Pearl V Puri grabs attention with his strong debut in Yaariyan 2; can we expect some versatility in his future projects