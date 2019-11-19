Yash Raj Films to announce big projects with Bollywood superstars during 50th-anniversary celebrations?

MUMBAI: There are several banners and production houses who are surviving even after many decades, but most of them are not making films actively anymore. In this regard, Yash Raj Films (YRF) is one of the rare exceptions.

The production was run by Yash Chopra. After his demise, his son Aditya Chopra is taking care of the business. Since 2004, there has not been a single year that they haven’t come up with a film.

In 2020, the production will complete 50 years and will celebrate it on a grand scale with the entire YRF team.

As per sources,YRF is coming up with projects with superstars. Some films being speculated are Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Dhoom 4, and Shah Rukh Khan’s next. Earlier this year, YRF gave the biggest blockbuster of 2019 with War, which stars Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. A sequel to this action flick can’t be ruled out.