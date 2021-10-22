YAY: 'THIS' popular singer TIES finally ends suspense as he ties the knot with his LADY LOVE!

MUMBAI: Indian singer, director and actor associated with the Punjabi Music and Punjabi Film industry has finally ended the suspense among his fans as he took to social media to share pictures of his wedding day.

He tied the knot with Geet Grewal and candid photos of them living their moments together. There are also some pictures featuring Parmish’s close friends and industry colleagues like Roshan Prince and Akhil. They both looked so regal in their respective ensembles. The Punjabi gabru chose a light shade sherwani with beautiful and intricate embroidery work. He paired it with a matching stole and a red turban.

Geet, on the other hand, was a vision to behold in her traditional red lehenga with heavy work. She complimented her attire with bold ethnic jewelry pieces, like pakha, mang tika, heavy choker necklace, and more. Further, her chooda with golden kalire and the dark henna added more grace to her entire look.

Sharing the pictures, Parmish Verma wrote - “From this Moment on -P&G @geetgrewalverma”

Parmish Verma and Geet Grewal tied the knot of holy matrimony on October 19, 2021. The couple had a proper Punjabi-style wedding with all pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehendi, Sagan, and more.

