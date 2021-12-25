YEAR ENDER 2021! Check out the list of celebrities who parted ways this year

MUMBAI : In the year 2021, we have seen some amazing couples giving us major couple goals. On the one side, we have witnessed the new pairing like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, we have also seen many couples who have ended their relationship.

From Aamir Khan to Samantha, the news of broken relationships has indeed shocked fans across the globe.

Read on to know about the Bollywood celebrities who ended their relationship in the year 2021.

1. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

The recent in the list is actress Sushmita Sen. From a couple of weeks, there was news all across social media that the actress has broken up with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Recently, she confirmed this information and said that the relationship was over long ago and they share a good friendship.

2. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

The news of the divorce between Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao was indeed shocking for fans. They shared a video on social media where they addressed fans saying that the divorce is based on mutual understanding and they will remain friends forever.

3. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha, a very well-known face from the South industry, has also ended her marriage with Naga Chaitanya. The pair married in 2017 and looked adorable together.

4. Kirti Kulhari and Sahil Sehgal

Kirti Kulhari announced her separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal. Kirti shared a simple note stating their mutual separation decision and reassured everyone that she is in a "good place" right now. She admitted that the choice was not "easy," but that "it is what it is."

5. Honey Singh and Shalini Singh

Singer and rapper Honey Singh also ended his marriage this year in August. His wife Shalini Singh accused him for domestic violence as well as accused him of multiple extramarital affairs after their wedding.

Well, these are the Bollywood celebrities who have ended their relationship in 2021. What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

