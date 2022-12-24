Year Ender 2022! Actors who ruled the big screens with their fantastic performances

MUMBAI :2022 wasn’t a great year for Bollywood as this year, many big films failed to make a mark at the box office. But, we cannot ignore the fact that many actors gave amazing performances in the movies irrespective of their box office collection.



So, today, let’s look at the list of actors who gave fantastic performances and impressed everyone…



Rajkummar Rao – Badhaai Do

In Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao played the role of a gay man who gets married to a lesbian and later falls in love with another man. It was a multi-layered character and Rao portrayed it wonderfully.Also Read : Year Ender 2022! Bollywood actors who had the most successful year

Anupam Kher – The Kashmir Files / Uunchai

Earlier, this year, Anupam Kher gave a fantastic performance in The Kashmir Files, and last month he was seen in Uunchai, and in that movie also he gave an impressive performance.

.

Kartik Aaryan – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Everyone was expecting that Kartik won’t be able to fill in the big shoes of Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But, the audience accepted him with open hearts, and the actor also gave a spectacular performance in the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor – Brahmastra

From Alia Bhatt’s dialogue Shiva to the film not having a great storyline to rumors of fake box office collections, Brahmastra made it to the headlines for many reasons. But, we cannot ignore that Ranbir was really good in the film.



Dulquer Salmaan – Chup

Dulquer Salmaan is a big name down South, but he is yet to make a mark in Bollywood. However, this year, he got that opportunity, and with his act in Chup: Revenge of the Artist, he left a strong mark on Hindi moviegoers.

Amitabh Bachchan – Goodbye / Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry and he has proved this time and again why he is called a legend. This year, he was seen in multiple films, but his performance in Goodbye and Uunchai stood out.

After two back-to-back flops, finally Ajay Devgn gave a super hit with Drishyam 2. His performance as Vijay Salgaonkar was loved by one and all.

Also Read: Year Ender 2022! Check out the South remakes that were disasters in Bollywood

Varun Dhawan – Jugjugg Jeeyo / Bhediya

Varun Dhawan was seen in two movies this year, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. While in the former he gave a good performance, in the latter he was simply excellent.



For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

.