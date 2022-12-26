Year Ender 2022! Celebrities who often got trolled in the year 2022

MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen these Bollywood actors are blessing our internet feed and grab the attention with their public appearances. We have seen these celebrities getting clicked around the city, near the gym, restaurants or attending different parties and events and grabbing the attention of the fans.

No doubt the fans always looks forward to these papaed videos and pictures and shower all their love and blessing towards their favourite stars, but there are few celebs who are frequently getting trolled over the year for different reasons

Having said that, let us have a look at these celebrities who were told frequently in the year 2022.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry, she is one such name who is known not only for amazing dance number but also for her fashion and fitness. Over the time we have seen the actress getting trolled for her weird walk, we have seen many comments in different videos of the actress where netizens are asking why can't she walk properly.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood industry, the actress who is known for her cuteness and her looks have been grabbing the attention with her papped videos. Over the time she has been trolled for her acting and her movie failure. Also there were many comments on the basis of nepotism.

Janhvi Kapoor

Another name which has been grabbing the attention of the fans through papped videos is Janhvi Kapoor, she is no doubt one of the most loved actresses, we have in seen the actress getting some negative and unhealthy comments because of her dress and appearances, we have also many negative comments with regards to her project failures and acting.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed is one such name who is known for her weird fashion sense, she has been making head turns with her different sort of head fashion which has been the talk of the town. She has been facing a lot of trolling and has got many negative comments over the years for her fashion videos.



Well these are the list celebrities who were trolled for different reasons in the year 2022, apart from these names we have often also seen names like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and many other celebrities getting trolled in the year 2022.

What are your views on this list of bollywood celebrities who got trolled in the year 2022, do let us know in the comment section below.

