Year Ender 2022! Check out the South remakes that were disasters in Bollywood

MUMBAI: The year 2022 has been very difficult for the Bollywood industry. We have seen many movies failing to invite the maximum audience to the cinema halls. On the other hand, we have seen many South Indian movies that were doing wonders at the box office of India, especially in the Hindi belt.

Having said that, there were many remakes of South movies that were made in Hindi and have faced backlash by underperforming at the box office of India. Having said that, let us take a look at these South Indian remakes which failed miserably in Bollywood.

Bachchhan Paandey

The movie, starring Akshay Kumar in the leading role, is a remake of the South movie Jigarthanda. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in a special cameo, and had failed to grab the attention of fans, and the movie flopped at the box office of India.

Jersey

This movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading role, and is a remake of the South movie with the same name, which had superstar Nani in the leading role. The movie was an exact frame to frame copy of the South Indian version. The Hindi version of the movie failed at the box office in India.

Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha was the talk of the town when the movie was announced to be in production. The fans are undoubtedly looking forward to seeing the actor Hrithik Roshan in this never seen before avatar. The movie Vikram Vedha is a remake of the South movie with the same name, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the leading role. The Hindi version starred Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and miserably failed at the box office of India.

Cuttputlli

Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading role, is the remake of the South Indian movie titled Ratsassan, which is a very popular movie down South. The Hindi version is available on YouTube. The remake starred Akshay Kumar as the lead. Cuttputlli was released on the digital platform Hotstar, but failed to impress the audience. It went on to become another disaster coming from the actor.

Mili

Mili was the recent movie from actress Janhvi Kapoor. We all know that this movie is the remake of popular South movie Helen. The premise is exactly the same, and the Hindi version failed to impress the audience. This was another Bollywood disaster in the year 2022.

Hit The First Case

The movie Hit The First Case, which starred Rajkumar Rao as the lead, is a remake of the South movie with the same name. This Rajkumar Rao movie could not manage to grab the attention of the fans, and went on to become another flop in the year 2022.

Well, these were a few of the South Indian movies that were remade in Hindi, and faced a dry run at the box office of India. What are your views on this list? Which is your favourite remake? Do let us know in the comment section below.

