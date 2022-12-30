Year Ender 2022! Let us have a look at the best cameos of 2022

MUMBAI : As we know 2022 has been a rough year for the Bollywood movies, we have seen many big banner movies getting flopped and rejected by the fans, whereas many regional movies which were released Pan India level were immensely loved by the fans and audience.

Indeed this was one such year where the number of games were very much important to measure the success of the movie, also there were movies which went flop but were loved for few other reasons. Having said that today let us have a look at some of the best cameos of the Year 2022.

Shahrukh Khan

No doubt it was a good Year for all the SRK fans as they got to see the actor in 3 extended cameos in three big movies. First we have seen superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Rocketry which had R. Madhvan in a leading role, we have seen the actor playing himself in the movie, later we have seen the actor in the movie Laal Singh Chadda which had Aamir Khan in the leading role and one of his most loved cameos was in the movie Brahmastra which had Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role.

Ajay Devgn

No doubt it was a treat to watch the actor Ajay Devgn in his extended cameos in the movies RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor was seen playing a freedom fighter in the movie RRR which was directed by SS Rajamouli and he was seen playing the character Karim Lala in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Surya

Talking about the most loved cameos and how we can forget Surya from the movie Vikram which had Kamal Hassan in the leading role. This was the second movie of Lokesh Kanagaraj crime thriller universe and it was immensely loved by the fans and audience and the cameos which were played by superstar Surya have a special fan base.

Ritesh Deshmukh

Ek Villain Returns received some mixed to negative response from the fans and audience. The movie which had John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani in the leading role was clearly rejected by the fans and audience but the Cameo of the actor Ritesh Deshmukh surprised everyone toward the end of the movie.

Teams Stree in the movie Bhediya

Movie Bhediya which had Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the leading role got some mix to negative response from the fans, the movie was appreciated for its new experiments and for the actor Varun Dhawan. Also the Cameos played by Rajkumar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana towards the end of the movie had surprised everyone.

Team Fukrey in Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot which had Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi was immensely loved. The movie got some mixed to negative response from the fans for its amazing concept and few comedy scenes, the movie had Cameo which was played by team Fukrey and it was loved immensely by the fans and audiences. The sequences were loved because the upcoming sequel of the movie Fukrey is the talk of the town and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the third part of the movie.

Well these are some of the most loved Cameos in the year 2022, which is your favourite, do let us know in the comment section below.

