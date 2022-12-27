Year Ender 2022! Movies that were expected to do well at the box office but became disasters

MUMBAI: 2022 has not been a great year for Bollywood, but there were movies that we thought would change the box office scenario and get audiences to theatres. However, unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

Today, let’s look at the list of films that were expected to do well at the box office, but became disasters…

Bachchhan Paandey

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey was a holiday weekend release, and it was the actor’s next film after the hit Sooryavanshi (Diwali 2021). So, it was expected that Bachchhan Paandey will also do well, but the film received negative reviews and word of mouth, and it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor made a comeback on the big screen after a gap of 4 years. Shamshera’s trailer and songs grabbed everyone’s attention. It was the kind of larger-than-life movie that the audience would want to watch on the big screens. But, after a decent start, the film fell flat due to negative reviews, and word of mouth.

Laal Singh Chaddha

It was expected that Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha might get affected a bit because of #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend. But, from day one the film was rejected by the audiences, and that shocked one and all.

Liger

Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with Liger. The trailer and songs of Liger had grabbed everyone’s attention, and the makers left no stone unturned to promote it. But, once again as the film was not good, it failed to do well at the box office.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. But, unfortunately, it’s not a hit even with the collection of Rs. 257.44 crore. Reportedly, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore, so according to that the collection is surely quite less.

Bhediya

The horror-comedy universe factor, interesting trailer, good songs, great promotions, Varun Dhawan’s fantastic act, and decent reviews; everything was in the favour of Bhediya. But, the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

Cirkus

One of the biggest shocks this year was Cirkus. Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s combo also failed to get the audiences to the theatres. The movie has proved to be a disaster at the box office.

