Year Ender 2022! Mrunal Thakur, Tamanna Bhatia check out the names who made bikini debuts in this year

MUMBAI :Bollywood actresses have been winning the hearts of the fans over the time not only with their amazing acting contribution but also with their looks. We have seen many pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet of different actresses which have raised the temperature all over the internet with their sizzling pictures.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch these actresses raising the temperature all over the social media, well there are many names who have worn bikinis for the first time this year, and made their bikini debuts. Yes you heard right, today we will have a look at the list of the Bollywood actresses who have appeared in bikinis for the first time in the year 2022



Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, she has been winning the heart of the fans with her movies and this bikini picture of the actress has set the the internet on fire and grab the attention of the fans.

Mrunal Thakur

This selfie in bikini of the actress Mrunal Thakur has been grabbing the attention of the fans and attracting the eyeballs of them, this picture has set the internet on fire and was the talk of the town as she managed to pull the attention of the audience with this single bikini picture in the year 2022.



ALSO READ – Take a look inside Nysa Devgn's New Year vacation diaries

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, and she has been winning the hearts of the fans with her sizzling pictures all over the social media. Well this series of bikini pictures of actresses have grabbed the attention of the fans and have set the internet on fire, also we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress in the upcoming days.

Tamanna Bhatia has been grabbing attention over the time with her amazing acting contribution, but we have never seen the actress in a bikini. This year this bikini picture of the actress Tamanna Bhatia has grabbed the attention of the fans and has set the internet on fire.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Television and Bollywood actress Sanjeeda Sheikh has been ruling the hearts with her acting, and now this bikini picture is grabbing the attention of the fans and indeed she was looking supremely hot and she definitely knows the right formula to set the internet on fire and grab the attention of the fans.



Well these were the names of a few Bollywood beauties who have made their bikini debut in the year 2022. What are your views on this list and which one is your favourite, do let us know in the comment section below.



For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar



ALSO READ – “Where are her clothes, what is this fashion” - Karishma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapoor gets trolled