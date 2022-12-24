Year Ender 2022! South Pan India movies which were disaster in the year 2022

MUMBAI : Over the time we have heard many conversations and debates with regards to Bollywood vs South industry we have seen that the Bollywood industry is facing a dry run in terms of the collection of the movies, whereas many South Indian movies have taken over the Bollywood and collected huge numbers.

Having said that today let us have a look at the time when the Hindi version of south movies were disasters at the box office, especially in the Hindi belt.

Acharya

The south movie titled Acharya which has Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the leading role was immensely loved by the fans in the south industry, but when the hindi version was not appreciated. The Hindi version was a big time flop.

777 Charlie

777 Charlie which has Rakshit Shetty alongside Sangeetha Sringeri was immensely loved, the movie was also loved in Hindi belt but collection wise it did not do wonders at BO. The movie was loved for the emotional angle and the love shown for the pet dog.

Godfather

Godfather which was the remake of movie Lucifer had Chiranjeevi, the south version was immensely loved by the fans but the hindi version was a disaster in spite of having Salman Khan in an important cameo.

ALSO READ – “Kam Nahin mil raha hai kya” medicine Neha Sharma gets trolls on her latest video

PS 1(Ponniyin Selvan: I)

The movie Ponniyin Selvan: I was the talk of the town much before of its release, the movie which has some brilliant cast like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala was loved in the south but the hindi version did do well at the box office and faced rejection.

Vijayanand

Movie Vijayanand which has Nihal Rajput, Vijay Sankeshwar, Prakash Belawadi in the lead was one of the awaited when the trailer was out, the south version was immensely loved by the fans and audience but the theatres went empty in the hindi belt.

Well these are some of the South movies, Hindi versions of which did not do well at the hindi box office. What are your views on this list and which movie is your favourite, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Audience rejected Cirkus, check out the hilarious meme fest on social media