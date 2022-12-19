Year Ender 2022! Times when cinema halls turned into stadiums  

MUMBAI: 2022 has witnessed dry run at the box office, we have seen many movies getting flopped and box office whereas there were a handful of movies which have managed to grab the attention of the and have pulled the crowd at the theatres.

There are many movies in this year which have received rejection from the fans and audience but there are few other movies which were highly appreciated by the fans and audience and having said that today let us have a look at those movies and scenes which have converted cinema halls into stadiums in terms of response.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2



How can we forget one of the most loved from movie of 2022 Bhool Bhulaiya 2 which had Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the leading role, the movie was immensely loved for the of the movie Karthik Aryan who has single handedly carried the movie on his shoulder, how can we forget his never seen before swag in the movie and the climax of the was talk of the town because of the actress Tabu where everyone went crazy and the response was to a different level in the cinema hall.

Major



One of the most loved movies of the year was Major, which has Adivi Sesh in the leading role, the movie which is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The movie was based on the Mumbai attacks of 26/11, it was immensely loved for the camera work, action and some high octane action sequences, almost every scene of the movie gave Goosebumps and for every scene scene we have seen audience were clapping and these scenes have converted the cinema halls into stadiums.

Brahmastra



Another one of the most loved movies of the year was Brahmastra, the movie was immensely loved not only for the pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt but also for some high octane action sequences and some great VFX and 3D effects, how can we forget the few high points of the movie, one of which is the Shahrukh Khan cameo in which the audience went crazy and it was like a stadium feeling also the climax of the movie which have left the audience at the cliffhanger speculating who will be playing the character of Dev in the sequel of the movie.

Drishyam 2

Another one another most love to movie of the year 2012 is Drishyam 2, the movie which has Ajay Devgn, Shreya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Ishita Dutta in the leading role was immensely loved for its great storytelling and the solid writing, how can we forget the entire climax which last up to 35 to 40 minutes which have grabbed the interest of the fans and there were multiple of suspense in the movie which made the audience go crazy.

Well these are a few movies from the year 2022 which have converted theaters into stadiums with their highpoints and became the talk of the town, what are your views and which movie do you think got great reactions in cinema halls and gave you a stadium feeling, do let us know in the comment section below.

