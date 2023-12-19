Year Ender! Have a look at some promising debuts this year

From Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor to Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill, have a look at the promising debuts made this year
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 21:07
movie_image: 
Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some debuts in the industry, some have managed to grab the attention of the fans and are ruling till today whereas few fail to create a mark, well this year 2023 has been great in terms of Bollywood debut and we have seen some great talents making their acting debut in the industry.

As the year is going to end soon, today let us see some great debuts of the year 2023.

Suhana Khan

Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and fashion over the time, now turned actress Suhana Khan had made her acting debut with the movie The Archies which is streaming on OTT platform Netflix

Kushi Kapoor

Daughter late star Sridevi and Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Kushi Kapoor has also made her acting debut this, sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor, Kushi Kapoor has been attracting eyeballs in the videos of actress Janhvi Kapoor, Kushi Kapoor made her debut along with Suhana Khan with the movie The Archies.

Agastya Nanda

Grand child of mega star Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda also took his first step in acting this year, the actor who is getting compared with Young Abhishek Bachchan in terms of looks made his debut with the movie The Archies on Netflix.

Palak Tiwari

Daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari has been blessing the internet feed with her great pictures that surely gives us major fashion and fitness goals, well the star made her acting debut with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan along with Salman Khan.

Shehnaaz Gill

TV personality and actress Shehnaaz Gill is indeed one of the cutest stars we have known, the star made her big screen debut with the actress Palak Tiwari with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan along with Salman Khan.

Alizeh Agnihotri

Niece of superstar Salman Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri made her strong debut with the movie Farrey, the star as loved for her confidence and her emotion scenes in the movie, indeed it was one of the promising debut of the year

Rajveer Deol

Son of star Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol was seen making his acting debut with the movie Dono, the actor was immensely loved for his charm and cuteness also the fans are looking for more of the actor’s talent in the coming time.

Paloma

Also the actress Paloma, who is the daughter of actress Poonam Dhillon made her debut along with the Rajveer Deol, they both were in the movie Dono coming from Rajshri Production.

Well these are some of the promising debuts made in the year 2023, what are your views on this list and which is your favorite debut, do let us know in the comment section below.

