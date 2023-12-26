Year Ender! Here the top grosser of the year 2023

From Jan been the top to movies like Animal and Gadar 2, have a look at the list of top 5 grossing movies of the year
Year Ender

MUMBAI : Well 2023 has been a great year in terms of movies and delivering some great content, we have seen some great blockbusters this year, movies like Jawan and Pathaan went to rewrite the definition of success whereas Gadar 2 has surprised everyone with its numbers.

Well the year is about to end and today let us see the top 5 grossers of the year 2023.

Jawan

Movie Jawan starring Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has to be the number 1 in terms of collection the movie which is directed by south mass director Atlee has some great talents like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, the movie went to collect total 640 crore net in India itself went on to become number 1

Pathaan

The number 2 position is again superstar SRK with his movie Pathaan, Pathaan which was the comeback movie of superstar had Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia along with Khan and was directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie became an all time blockbuster as the movie collected around 543 crores across the nation.

Animal

Movie Animal is the current talk of the town, the movie that is directed by Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has some great names like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, the box office run of the movie is not over yet, and as of now the movie holds the 3rd position in terms of collection, the movie has collected 537  crores as of 25th December, and we look forward to see where the movie will end in terms of numbers

Gadar 2

One of the strongest comeback of the year was of actor Sunny Deol with the movie Gadar 2, directed  by Anil Sharma the sequel had Sunny Deol,  Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, the movie has collected around 525 crore nationwide becoming the 4th grosser of the year.

Jailer

The south pan India movie Jailer has made it to the list of top 5 grosser of the year, the movie has Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu and it was directed by Nelson Dilipkuma, the movie was immensely loved by the fans all over, and it had collected 348 crores across India across different languages.

Well these are the top 5 grossers of the year 2023, what are your views on this list and which your favourite movie do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

