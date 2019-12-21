Year Ender Special: Celebrities we lost in 2019

MUMBAI: 2019 has been a roller coaster ride for several of us. Well, ups and down are a part of everyone's lives, and now, the year will end in just a few days.While we saw many good things happen, there were many heart-breaking moments, especially when our favourite celebrities passed away.2019 saw a number of popular and veteran stars bidding adieu to us. Let's take a look at the list.Veeru Devgan

Ajay Devgan's father and well-known stunt director passed away on 27th May this year at the age of 85. The late star suffered from breathing trouble, after which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital, Santacruz. His condition worsened after he suffered a cardiac arrest.Girish KarnadThe well-known actor, film director, writer, and playwright is known for his roles in the South Indian and Bollywood film industries. Karnad took his last breath at a hospital in Bengaluru at 6.30 AM on 10 June 2019 at the age of 81 due to multiple-organ failure following a prolonged illness.Vidya SinhaThe actress was known for playing a number of popular characters in many films. The yesteryear actress had been admitted to the hospital on 11 August for breathing problems and was then put on a ventilator. On 15 August, at the age of 71, she died at the hospital due to respiratory failure caused by heart and lung diseaseMohammed Zahur KhayyamMohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi was a well-known Indian music director and background score composer. The legendary artist died in a Mumbai hospital on 19 August 2019 at the age of 92. Veeru KrishnanActor, dancer, and dance trainer Veeru Krishnan was popularly known for his role in Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor's film Raja Hindustani. The actor died in Mumbai on 7th September.Viju KhoteVijuji was famous as the dacoit ‘Kalia‘ in the film Sholay. He was the younger brother of actress Shubha Khote. The actor passed away peacefully on 30th September in his sleep at his Mumbai residence. He suffered from organ failure.Shree Ram LagooVeteran actor Shreeram Lagoo has worked on stage and in Bollywood and Marathi films for many years. He passed away at a private hospital late on 17th December due to age-related health issues. He was 92 and breathed his last at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital. May their souls rest in peace!