'Yeh Ballet' actor: It's special when reviews are positive

MUMBAI: Young actor Achintya Bose, who plays one of the lead actors of the Netflix original film "Yeh Ballet", says the film is not only special for him because it marks his debut but also for the fact that the story gives a lot of courage to many to pursue their dreams and passion.

"I think there is a different kind of joy in doing something that you are good at. At times, when I am good at something, I do not need validation from outside to know that I am good at it, it comes from inner confidence. All we need is, parents' support in that to continue, instead of discouragement. Of course, study is important but we can study before the exam also, to earn grades. After that I can go back to what I do the best," Achintya told IANS.

In fact, that is how the youngster is planning his time these days. He shared: "Right now my priority is to get back to shape, train properly and focus on my 12th board exam. This is my headache now. I want to finish it off. I am not planning my career or something right now. Since Sooni ma'am is very special as a filmmaker, her passion for telling the story made me a better performer and a better human being. If such an offer comes my way again, I will jump at it. Otherwise, right now, I have to finish my exams!"

Set in the city Mumbai, the film "Yeh Ballet" tells the story of two young boys who hail from a financially poor background and, against all odds, under the mentorship of a dance teacher, conquer their dreams of becoming dancers.

"Yeh Ballet" also features Manish Chauhan, Julian Sands, Jim Sarbh, Danish Husain, Vijay Maurya among others.

On the kind of response he is receiving, Achintya said: "People from Mexico, Argentina, and Bulgaria messaged us saying how the film created an impact on them and motivated them enough to rethink on pursuing their dreams. That was the idea behind telling the story that celebrates the power of a dream to achieve, without getting bogged down by the circumstantial pressure. I am glad that in the first film, I did not receive any negative review. We all know that after the release of one film, we all get positive and negative reviews. But in this case, so far, all (reviews are) positive. I am loving it."