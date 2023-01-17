Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma announces second pregnancy, shares a picture of her baby bump and says, “Baby #2 on the way…”

MUMBAI :Actress Evelyn Sharma is a well known face in the entertainment world. The gorgeous actress, who was born and raised in West Germany, tied the knot with dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Tushaan Bhindi in 2021. The duo have a one year old daughter Ava Rania Bhindi, who was born in November 2021.

Stork has now visited the Yaariyan actress again and she has announced her second pregnancy on her Instagram page. The beautiful Evelyn has shared a picture cradling her baby bump and captioned it, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby #2 is on the way!” #babybhindi #babynumber2 #anotherone #evelynsharma #growingourfamily…”

Check out her post below;

Evelyn has been vocal about the importance of breastfeeding. She has even posted pictures of nursing her daughter Ava.

Evelyn has been part of several Bollywood films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, kuch kuch locha hai, Yaariyan, Nautanki Saala! And many more.

We wish the couple all the very best for baby number 2!

