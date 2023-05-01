“Yeh Karan Kundra ki pant pehan kar aa gayi hai” netizens trolls Radhika Madan on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI : Actres Radhika Madan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Radhika Madan is currently the talk of the town for her coming movie titled Kuttey which also has Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkanna Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah.

Recently we have same Radhika Madan steps out for the movie promotion along with Arjun Kapoor, indeed she is looking supremely beautiful, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the appearance of the actress, but there few people who are not at all appreciating the dressing sense of the actress and are trolling her.

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments many people are saying that this is not at all an appropriate dress for public appearances, whereas many people are saying that she is very Karan Kundra's pant which he was wearing at the Bigg Boss house.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the netizens for actress Radhika Madan and how excited are you for the movie Kuttey, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Kuttey is all set to hit the big screen on 13th January.

