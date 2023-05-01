“Yeh Karan Kundra ki pant pehan kar aa gayi hai” netizens trolls Radhika Madan on her latest public appearance

Actress Radhika Madan is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her dressing, as she steps out for the movie promotion, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 11:35
movie_image: 
“Yeh Karan Kundra ki pant pehan kar aa gayi hai” netizens trolls Radhika Madan on her latest public appearance

MUMBAI : Actres Radhika Madan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Radhika Madan is currently the talk of the town for her coming movie titled Kuttey which also has Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkanna Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah.

Recently we have same Radhika Madan steps out for the movie promotion along with Arjun Kapoor, indeed she is looking supremely beautiful, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the appearance of the actress, but there few people who are not at all appreciating the dressing sense of the actress and are trolling her.

ALSO READ –  Before Aryan Khan, Nora Fatehi made it to the headlines for reportedly dating these celebs

Check out the comments below


As we can see these comments many people are saying that this is not at all an appropriate dress for public appearances, whereas many people are saying that she is very Karan Kundra's pant which he was wearing at the Bigg Boss house.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the netizens for actress Radhika Madan and how excited are you for the movie Kuttey, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Kuttey is all set to hit the big screen on 13th January.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 in 2022, will Gadar 2, Tiger 3, and other sequels make a mark at the box office in 2023?

 

Radhika Madan RADHIKA MADAN TROLL RADHIKA MADAN FANS Kuttey Arjun Kapoor Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 11:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Janhvi Kapoor spotted with Shikhar Pahariya; netizens say, “Oh Orry ko chod ke dusra boyfriend bana liya”
MUMBAI :Janhvi Kapoor has been slowly making a mark in the industry with her movies. But, apart from her films, the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi is furious with Sai for performing the surgery
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
“Is she working in the bank, she is spotted there” netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor
MUMBAI :Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi is devastated due to the surgery, realizes she won’t bear a child
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Tina – Shalin’s mother, Archana’s brother, Mc Stan – Shiv’s mothers, Sumbul's bade papa and Nimirt’s dad to enter the house this weekend for the family episode
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.A...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor spotted with Shikhar Pahariya; netizens say, “Oh Orry ko chod ke dusra boyfriend bana liya”
Janhvi Kapoor spotted with Shikhar Pahariya; netizens say, “Oh Orry ko chod ke dusra boyfriend bana liya”

Latest Video

Related Stories
“Is she working in the bank, she is spotted there” netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor
“Is she working in the bank, she is spotted there” netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others actors who are expected to bounce back after flop movies
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others actors who are expected to bounce back after flop movies
After Alia Bhatt in RRR and Raveena Tandon in KGF 2, now these Bollywood actresses will be seen in pan-India films
After Alia Bhatt in RRR and Raveena Tandon in KGF 2, now these Bollywood actresses will be seen in pan-India films
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj”
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj” 
The vacant flat where Sushant Singh Rajput’s was found dead, might get a tenant after nearly 2.5 years
The vacant flat where Sushant Singh Rajput’s was found dead, might get a tenant after nearly 2.5 years
Shah Rukh Khan uses the wrong spelling of Pathaan in his tweet; fans ask, “Sirji Trailer baad me lana pehle ye confirm karo ki y
Shah Rukh Khan uses the wrong spelling of Pathaan in his tweet; fans ask, “Sirji Trailer baad me lana pehle ye confirm karo ki ye Pathaan hai ya Pathan” 