"Yeh kiska pajama pehan ke aya hai" netizens troll Karan Johar for his latest public appearance

MUMBAI :Filmmaker Karan Johar is no doubt one of the major head turners not only for his movies but also for his fashion and unique dressing. Over the time he has been blessing the internet feed and grabbing the attention of the fans with his unique fashion sense. Having said that this latest video of the filmmaker Karan Johar along with Rani Mukerji is getting viral all over the internet

Recently Karan Johar and Rani Mukherjee met at the Press Conference with regards to the upcoming movie of the actress Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and we can see this video where Rani Mukerji is greeting Karan Johar, but netizens are trolling the filmmaker Karan Johar for his appearance and dressing, check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments people are expressing that was sort of outfit Karan Johar is wearing, many people are saying that the trousers is way to baggy and it is outsized, they are asking the filmmaker Karan Johar what is the purpose of wearing such Pajamas and many people are saying whose Payjama is he wearing.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for the dressing of Karan Johar and how did you like the outfit of the filmmaker, do let us know in the comments section below.

