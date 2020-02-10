Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor Sanjeev Jotangia bags Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjeev Jotangia, who has been part of shows like Pammi Pyarelal, Rangrasiya and currently playing supporting role in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, has bagged his next project.

According to our sources, Sanjeev will be seen Ranveer Singh starrer Bollywood film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie will be directed by debutante Divyang Thakkar and produced by YRF's Maneesh Sharma, who also directed Band Baaja Baaraat.

Other cast members include Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi and the film marks the debut of South actress, Shalini Pandey.

Ranveer has already wrapped-up the shoot and the movie is expected to be released later this year.

Sanjeev Jotangia’s character details are still known to us. He has earlier been part of films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Batla House.

We could not get through Sanjeev for a comment.

