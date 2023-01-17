“Yeh to Uorfi Javed ki behen hai” - netizens troll Sharvari Wagh for her recent dress

MUMBAI : Sharvari Wagh is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry. Straight from her acting debut with her web series ‘The Forgotten Army’, the actress has been winning the hearts of the fans. She was later seen in the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. Over time, she has been blessing the internet by setting some amazing fashion goals.

Having said this, the latest video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted for a particular event. She is definitely ruling the hearts of the fans with her orange outfit. Fans are not able to stay calm but are showering lots of love for the actress. But there are some people who are trolling the actress.

Check of the comments below

As we can see from these comments, many people are saying that ‘doesn't she feel cold in this Mumbai’s climate?’. Whereas, many people are complaining about the colour of the dress. Some are also saying that she is the sister of Uorfi Javed.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for actress Sharvari Wagh? Do let us know in the comments section below.

