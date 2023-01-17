"Yeh to Uorfi Javed ki behen hai" netizens trolls Sharvari Wagh for her recent dress

Actress Sharvari Wagh is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the comments below
MUMBAI : Sharvari Wagh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, right from her acting debut with the web series The forgotten Army, the actress has been winning the hearts of the fans, later she was seen in the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. Over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with some of her amazing fashion goals.

 

 

Having said that this latest video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted was ported for a particular event, no doubt she is ruling the hearts of the fans with her are outfit in orange and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress.

Check of the comments below

As we can see thee see comments many people are saying that doesn't she feel cold in this climate of Mumbai, whereas many people are complaining about the colour of the dress. Also few are saying she is the sister of Uorfi Javed.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for the actress Sharvari Wagh, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

