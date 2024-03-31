Yes Papa: Anant Mahadevan and Geetika Tyagi speak about their upcoming film, ‘Crimes against children are not limited to economically disadvantaged families…’

While Anant plays a father, Geetika plays his daughter’s role who is abused by him. The trailer of the film was recently released.
Anant Mahadevan and Geetika Tyagi

MUMBAI: The upcoming film Yes Papa will bring forth a lot of shocking and disturbing topics like child abuse, and trauma. The film stars Ananth Mahadevan and Geetika Tyagi in the lead roles. While Anant plays a father, Geetika plays his daughter’s role who is abused by him. The trailer of the film was recently released.

Now, Anant who played the very controversial role which was rejected by many actors said, “It is one thing to play a criminal or a murderer, but portraying this character required many reference points.”

He further added, “The film will shake up a lot of people, and that’s why it should reach a wide audience. Crimes against children are not limited to economically disadvantaged families but also occur in middle-class and affluent urban households,”

Geetika said, “Fear and stigma are the biggest barriers which play a huge role in preventing such conversations from happening and reporting. Mothers often ask their children to stay silent if met with an uncomfortable situation. I hope parents build resilience in their children to speak up and there are enough support systems to not just report the issue but also help both mothers and children of abuse to overcome the trauma,”

On taking up the role, Anant further said, “What intrigued me was the unique challenge it presented, as actors seldom encounter such roles. It was challenging to embody the character and portray someone whose beliefs and actions starkly contrast with my own. However, I saw an opportunity to approach the role differently. I aimed to make the character shockingly invisible yet distinct, deviating from typical expectations. Hence, you’ll notice the character humming throughout the film. I associate music with divinity, prompting one to wonder how someone who enjoys singing could commit such a heinous crime.”

Opening up on difficult scenes that were emotionally draining, Geetika said, “As actors, we return to our lives after filming, but the immediate impact of shooting such heavy scenes was profound and challenging to overcome.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress

