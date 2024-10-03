Yodha action director Craig Macrae shares insights on action scenes featuring Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has made a name for himself in Bollywood as the actor who performs in action roles in movies such as Brothers, Shershaah, Mission Majnu, and Ek Villain. His remarkable transition from Kukad Kamal Da to Yodha is evidence of his talent and commitment as an actor. In his most recent movie, ‘Yodha,’ Sidharth will soar into the air, stepping up the action as he hunts down terrorists who have taken over a plane.

Also read: What! Kiara Advani reveals why she kept her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra hidden for so long before marriage

Fans were given a unique behind-the-scenes look at some of the most dramatic action scenes in Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Yodha, thanks to an exclusive BTS video. In the film, Sidharth demonstrates how he has become Bollywood's biggest action star by practicing close-quarters fighting techniques and pulling off the thrilling stunts himself.

In the video, renowned South African action choreographer Craig Macrae, revealed that Sidharth Malhotra was a quick study, who picked up hand-to-hand combat and knife techniques very quickly, even though they were new to him. Such adaptability is a testament to Sidharth's experience with action films over the years. The award-winning action director mentioned that Sidharth was particularly easy to teach, learning complex techniques in just one showing, and handling the action scenes "like a boss", - praise of the highest order for Sidharth Malhotra from one of the best professionals in the industry today.

Fans of ‘Yodha’ were eager to see more of the thrilling action after the film's spectacular trailer, which starred Sidharth Malhotra at his best, rocked the internet. The excitement has been heightened by the publication of this BTS action video, which promises even more action than previously thought. We can't wait to witness Sidharth Malhotra steal the show when Yodha opens in theaters on March 15.

Also read:Woah! Kiara Advani opens up on the reason why she and husband Sidharth Malhotra keep their relationship private, even after marriage

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat