Yodha actor Sidharth Malhotra earned this much as his first paycheck

The actor Sidharth Malhotra has been getting a lot of love for his work now, here is the amount the actor got as his first ever paycheck during his struggling day
Yodha

MUMBAI : Actor Sidharth Malhotra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his movies and has created a solid mark with his craft. The fans look forward to the new movies of the actor. He is indeed known for some great movies and giving some content driven movies. Kapoor & Sons, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Thank God are some of the movies which have been loved by the fans.

Currently the actor is riding high on the success of his latest release Yodha coming from Dharma Productions. No doubt the actor is one of the bankable actors we have in the industry, and for all fans, here is the first ever salary of the actor Sidharth Malhotra. The actor once revealed he was paid Rs. 7000 as his first salary and the actor didn't even have a bank account during that time and he had given that money to his mother.

Well that’s really sweet of the actor and no doubt it is the love of the fans of the actor Sidharth Malhotra and his passion for his work that he is one of the most loved and followed actors we have in today’s time.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Yodha, and we look forward to seeing some more amazing character coming from the side of the actor in the coming days 

