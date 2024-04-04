Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad

Actress Raashi Khanna buys one more house in Hyderabad, here are the glimpses of her new house
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 17:18
movie_image: 
Raashii Khanna

MUMBAI : Actress Raashi Khanna has been getting lot of love and winning more and more hearts of fans with her acting contribution across languages and across industries. She has been one of the major head turners coming from south known for her versatility and also for her cuteness. The actress had made her Hindi debut with the series Farzi along with Shahid Kapoor and last was seen in movie Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra.

For all the fans of the actress Raashi Khanna here is the news that the actress has brought a new house in Hyderabad, yes you heard right, actress Raashi Khanna has brought her third house in Hyderabad and the pictures from her intimate house warming traditions are floating all over the internet.

As we see the actress is looking supremely beautiful in her ree traditional outfit performing the house warming tradition and indeed we all are very happy for the actress. 

Tellychakkar congratulates the actress Raashi Khanna on her new house, well now we all are waiting for the inside glimpses of the house of actress. 

What are your views on these clicks of actress Raashi Khanna, do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front actress Raashi Khanna is gearing up for the release of The Sabarmati Report, which sees her sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey and Ridhi Dogra. The film is expected to be inspired by true events and is slated to release on May 3.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

