Yodha actress Raashii Khanna steals the spotlight with her new photoshoot

Actress Raashii Khanna looks stunning in this new photoshoot and we really cannot take our eyes off her
Raashii Khanna

MUMBAI : Actress Raashii Khanna has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her movies and different character, she has been one of the most loved and followed names from south who is now garnered lot of love in the North with her projects, she was loved in the series Farzi laong with Shahid Kapoor and is all set to make her big screen debut with the movie Yodha, the movie will also have Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani laong with the actress.

We can see the team Yodha are busy promoting the movie which is all set to hit the big screens and now there is a new photo shoot dropped by the actress where she is indeed looking super hot and gorgeous and we really cannot take our eyes off her.

The actress Raashii Khanna is grabbing the attention of the fans all over as she is looking supremely beautiful, indeed she is attracting the eyeballs and we look forward to seeing more of the actress in the coming time. Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha will hit the big screens on 15th March.

Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre, Pushkar Ojha and is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta under Production banner Dharma Productions, Mentor Disciple Films.

