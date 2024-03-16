Yodha box office day 1: Siddharth Malhotra starrer takes off well and hijacks our hearts

Movie Yodha that has Siddharth Malhotra, Disha patani and Raashi Khanna has finally hit the big screens and here is the first day collection of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 13:07
movie_image: 
Yodha

MUMBAI: Yodha has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement was made, the first ever poster and the teaser has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie when the trailer was out. The movie that has Siddharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani in the leading role is directed by Priyanka and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Also read Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra is eye-candy personified in the best Hindi hijack movie till date

Yesterday the movie has hit the big screen and the first day collection of the movie is winning the hearts of the fans all over. The movie has collected around 4. 25 crore on day 1 which was yesterday. Which is indeed decent collection from the movie that has a decent budget. Definitely the actor Siddharth Malhotra has packed a solid punch with his acting and action in the movie and the twists and turns are the are the talk of the town which are getting lot of love from the fans.

Definitely it was a treat to was the actor Siddharth Malhotra performing some great action in the movie what are your views on this collection and how did you like the movie Yodha, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Yodha day 1 box office prediction: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starrer aims for a decent opening

About Author

