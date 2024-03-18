Yodha box office day 3: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani starrer is soaring high with action

MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

The movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement was made. The audience loved the first poster and the teaser but the makers took it to another level with the trailer and the songs. Even the action promo of the movie was something that hyped up the audience.

The movie released on 15th March and we reported to you about the first day collection of the movie which was around Rs 4.25cr. While it is a decent collection from the movie that has a decent budget, the movie is still going strong it seems.

It’s the 4th day of Yodha and the collections for 3rd day was around Rs 16.85cr. The collection is good keeping in mind that it’s the fourth day of the movie today.

The team of Yodha has given us an amazing treat with so much action filled with patriotism. Be it Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani or Raashii Khanna, the actors have done a fabulous job and the audience are really loving Sidharth Malhotra’s action.

Surely the movie is a treat to watch with Siddharth Malhotra performing some amazing stunts in the movie.

