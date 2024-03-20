Yodha box office day 5: Siddharth Malhotra starrer attracts decent figures on a Tuesday

It has been 5 days since the movie Yodha has hit the big screen and here is the complete collection made by the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 11:08
movie_image: 
Yodha

MUMBAI: Movie Yodha has been creating a solid buzz much before the movie was released, the movie that has great names like Siddharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani is coming from Karan Johar from Dharma Productions. Well the movie had opened to mixed to positive response from the fans and audience. 

The collection of the movie is surprising everyone because the collection is not upto mark, the movie is watching downfall on collection, talking about the collection of day 5 which was yesterday the movie has collected around 2.3 crore on a working Tuesday yesterday, well it is strictly average numbers collected by the movie because we are talking about a Dharma Productions and a Siddharth Malhotra movie. 

Also read Yodha day 1 box office prediction: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starrer aims for a decent opening

Also the total collection made by the movie till today is around 21.3 crore net in India. Also the movie has collected around 25.5 crore at the international level. Indeed these numbers are very average and we can see the collection and the footfalls of the movie is going down. 

What are your views on these numbers of the movie Yodha, and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Exciting! Sidharth Malhotra to star in Meghna Gulzar's next project following Sam Bahadur; Film set to commence shoot in 2024

 
Yodha Yodha collection box office Siddharth Malhotra Raashi Khanna Disha Patani Dharma Productions Karan Johar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 11:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections
MUMBAI: Move Bastar The Naxal Story has been creating a decent buzz much before the movie was released when the teaser...
Yodha box office day 5: Siddharth Malhotra starrer attracts decent figures on a Tuesday
MUMBAI: Movie Yodha has been creating a solid buzz much before the movie was released, the movie that has great names...
Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra expresses joy over cute girl fans; Says ‘So happy to have so many girl fans’
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra, the popular Bigg Boss 17 participant, has gained notoriety for her interactions with other...
Shark Tank India 3: Ritesh Agarwal REVEALS why he believes in young entrepreneurs; Says ‘Make mistakes often but don’t repeat the same mistakes often’
MUMBAI: A diverse spectrum of entrepreneurs, from the fashion to the food industries, showcased their ideas in the...
Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a red sari for Pushpa 2, Srivalli's look takes the internet by storm
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna's breakthrough performance in the Allu Arjun-starring movie Pushpa shot her into stardom...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: Sahiba's son calls someone else 'Papa'
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Recent Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bastar The Naxal Story
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a red sari for Pushpa 2, Srivalli's look takes the internet by storm
Madhuri
Anees Bazmee breaks silence on the rumours of Madhuri Dixit being a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Shahid
Shahid Kapoor gives a kiss to Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason
Imlie
Trending News Today: From Imlie’s revamp to Teri Meri Doriyaann update-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Prithviraj
A.R Rahman and Prithviraj Sukumaran get Candid in this Exclusive BTS from the sets of The Goat Life