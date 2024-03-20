Yodha box office day 5: Sidharth Malhotra starrer attracts decent figures on a Tuesday

MUMBAI: Movie Yodha has been creating a solid buzz much before the movie was released, the movie that has great names like Siddharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani is coming from Karan Johar from Dharma Productions. Well the movie had opened to mixed to positive response from the fans and audience.

The collection of the movie is surprising everyone because the collection is not upto mark, the movie is watching downfall on collection, talking about the collection of day 5 which was yesterday the movie has collected around 2.3 crore on a working Tuesday yesterday, well it is strictly average numbers collected by the movie because we are talking about a Dharma Productions and a Siddharth Malhotra movie.

Also the total collection made by the movie till today is around 21.3 crore net in India. Also the movie has collected around 25.5 crore at the international level. Indeed these numbers are very average and we can see the collection and the footfalls of the movie is going down.

What are your views on these numbers of the movie Yodha, and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

