Yodha box office day 5: Sidharth Malhotra starrer attracts decent figures on a Tuesday

It has been 5 days since the movie Yodha has hit the big screen and here is the complete collection made by the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 11:08
movie_image: 
Yodha

MUMBAI: Movie Yodha has been creating a solid buzz much before the movie was released, the movie that has great names like Siddharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani is coming from Karan Johar from Dharma Productions. Well the movie had opened to mixed to positive response from the fans and audience. 

The collection of the movie is surprising everyone because the collection is not upto mark, the movie is watching downfall on collection, talking about the collection of day 5 which was yesterday the movie has collected around 2.3 crore on a working Tuesday yesterday, well it is strictly average numbers collected by the movie because we are talking about a Dharma Productions and a Siddharth Malhotra movie. 

Also read Yodha day 1 box office prediction: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starrer aims for a decent opening

Also the total collection made by the movie till today is around 21.3 crore net in India. Also the movie has collected around 25.5 crore at the international level. Indeed these numbers are very average and we can see the collection and the footfalls of the movie is going down. 

What are your views on these numbers of the movie Yodha, and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Exciting! Sidharth Malhotra to star in Meghna Gulzar's next project following Sam Bahadur; Film set to commence shoot in 2024

 
Yodha Yodha collection box office Siddharth Malhotra Raashi Khanna Disha Patani Dharma Productions Karan Johar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 11:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mirzapur season 3 actress Rasika Duggal drops beautiful pictures from her latest photo shoot
MUMBAI: Rasika Duggal has left a strong mark with her performances over the years and has become one of the most well-...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: The Brar family mourns the tragic loss of Inder and Sahiba's unborn child
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Ramayana: TV actor Ravi Dubey rumoured to portray Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation?
MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the major movies coming out shortly. It is one large project being produced...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye SPOILER: Really! Abhiraj will use Amruta against Virat
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Ranveer Singh plans extended paternity leave to support his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone?
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eager for their unborn child to arrive. On November 14, 2018, the couple...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi’s daughter Ishika’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for Pranali Rathod as her reel crosses 1 million views!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful and long running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
Ravi Dubey
Ramayana: TV actor Ravi Dubey rumoured to portray Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ravi Dubey
Ramayana: TV actor Ravi Dubey rumoured to portray Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation?
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh plans extended paternity leave to support his pregnant wife Deepika Padukone?
Bastar The Naxal Story
Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 5: Adah Sharma starrer fails to grab footfalls, here are the collections
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a red sari for Pushpa 2, Srivalli's look takes the internet by storm
Madhuri
Anees Bazmee breaks silence on the rumours of Madhuri Dixit being a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Shahid
Shahid Kapoor gives a kiss to Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason