Yodha day 1 box office prediction: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starrer aims for a decent opening

Movie Yodha is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow and here is what the day one of the movie might look like
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 19:18
movie_image: 
Yodha day 1

MUMBAI : Movie Yodha has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser and the trailer was out. The movie that has great names like Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and the fans are waiting to see the actor Sidharth Malhotra once again in the action avatar after the collaboration we have seen in the movie Shershaah. Well the trailer of the movie has set the buzz right for the movie for the action and also for the fresh pairing.

The fans are waiting to see the patriotic side of the actor Sidharth Malhotra once again and this time on the big screens and looking at the pre release buzz and the online ticket booking, we can say that the movie is gearing up for a decent numbers on day 1, the movie can collect upto 12 to 15 crores on day 1 which is tomorrow and it will be a decent numbers for the actors Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. If the movie reports are too good till later evening, the late night shows can see an increase in numbers and it may increase the numbers little.

The weekend collection of the movie can be around 45 to 50 crores, well these are just predictions and we look forward to seeing how the movie Yodha will open from tomorrow.

What are your views on this prediction and what do you think will Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna bring good footfalls in the theatres? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 19:18

