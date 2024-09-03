Yodha: Here’s the new action promo of the movie that you shouldn’t miss

Earlier in the trailer of the movie we saw Sidharth Malhotra in a powerful action avatar trying to save the passengers in a hijacked flight and fighting the terrorists. Now to pump up your excitement even more, the makers have released an action promo of the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 20:11
movie_image: 
Yodha

MUMBAI: Since the time of its announcement, Sidharth Malhotra fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie ‘Yodha’.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read - Yodha actress Raashii Khanna steals the spotlight with her new photoshoot

Earlier, we got to watch the teaser and trailer of the movie where we saw Sidharth Malhotra in a powerful action avatar trying to save the passengers in a hijacked flight and fighting the terrorists.

Other than that, the makers have also released two romantic songs, ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ and Tere Sang Ishq Hua, from the movie wherein we get to witness the power of love and the adorable chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Surely both the songs were romantic and will leave you with a smile on your face but on the other hand we the fans are also excited for the action side of Sidharth Malhotra.

Now to pump up your excitement even more, the makers have released an action promo of the movie. Take a look at the promo below:

In the promo we get to watch more of Disha Patani which is interesting but we also get to see a little more in detail about Sidharth Malhotra’s character which has surely built up more expectations.

Also read - Yodha Update: Sidharth Malhotra’s dedication for action sequences is sure to raise the bar

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Yodha Sidharth Malhotra Disha Patani Raashi Khanna Dharma Productions Hindi movie Bollywood Updates Bollywood upcoming hindi movies Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 20:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Before Shaitaan, here are times when Ajay Devgn became saviour for his daughters on screen
MUMBAI: An actor like Ajay Devgn needs no introduction as he has given a lot to the Hindi film industry and has been...
Yodha: Here’s the new action promo of the movie that you shouldn’t miss
MUMBAI: Since the time of its announcement, Sidharth Malhotra fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie ‘...
Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui in all praises for Nitanshi Goel's Performance in 'Laapataa Ladies', says 'Its a treat to watch the film
MUMBAI: At the tender age of her career, Nitanshi Goel, an award-winning Indian teen actress and social media...
Shaitaan weekend predictions: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer might see 20% growth
MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan is the current talk of the town as the movie has hit the big screens on this Friday; the movie...
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer missed on following factors
MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer has got...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 : Exclusive! YouTuber Tushar Silawat to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Shaitaan
Before Shaitaan, here are times when Ajay Devgn became saviour for his daughters on screen
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shaitaan
Before Shaitaan, here are times when Ajay Devgn became saviour for his daughters on screen
Shaitaan
Shaitaan weekend predictions: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer might see 20% growth
Ajay Devgn
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer missed on following factors
Akshay
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff
Radhika
Radhika Merchant adorably wishes Ranveer Singh in Gujarati for soon embracing fatherhood; WATCH VIDEO
Priyamani
Article 370 actor Priyamani reveals why she's known as 'DEADLY HEROINE' – Exclusive