Yodha: Here’s the new action promo of the movie that you shouldn’t miss

MUMBAI: Since the time of its announcement, Sidharth Malhotra fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie ‘Yodha’.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read - Yodha actress Raashii Khanna steals the spotlight with her new photoshoot

Earlier, we got to watch the teaser and trailer of the movie where we saw Sidharth Malhotra in a powerful action avatar trying to save the passengers in a hijacked flight and fighting the terrorists.

Other than that, the makers have also released two romantic songs, ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ and Tere Sang Ishq Hua, from the movie wherein we get to witness the power of love and the adorable chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Surely both the songs were romantic and will leave you with a smile on your face but on the other hand we the fans are also excited for the action side of Sidharth Malhotra.

Now to pump up your excitement even more, the makers have released an action promo of the movie. Take a look at the promo below:

In the promo we get to watch more of Disha Patani which is interesting but we also get to see a little more in detail about Sidharth Malhotra’s character which has surely built up more expectations.

Also read - Yodha Update: Sidharth Malhotra’s dedication for action sequences is sure to raise the bar

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.