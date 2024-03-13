Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani starrer has us EXCITED for these 4 reasons

MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Since the time of its announcement, Sidharth Malhotra fans have been eagerly waiting for this movie to release. The movie will be released on 15th March and while the release date comes closer and closer, the audience is getting excited to watch this action-packed movie.

The makers have been building the hype amongst the audience with the teaser, trailer and then an action promo while also giving them butterflies in the stomach with two romantic tracks wherein the audience really loved the strong and cute chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

As the release is coming closer, here are some things that you can expect from this Sidharth Malhotra starrer:

Sidharth Malhotra's action with patriotism once again

Sidharth Malhotra has a huge fan base due to the action movies he has done earlier. Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT directorial debut series Indian Police Force where he was seen doing some amazing action stunts and now once again the actor will be seen doing some mind blowing action. We earlier got to watch a bts video where we got to watch how Sidharth Malhotra performed his stunts by himself.

Chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna

The makers have released two songs, ‘Tere Sang Ishq Hua’ and ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’, wherein the audience got to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna’s strong chemistry with sweet romance. The on-screen pair looks really good and it only makes the audience curious to know how the love story will go in the movie.

Hijack theme with in-flight action

There are times when we got to watch some movies based on hijack themes with the recent example being Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Now we will get to watch another movie based on hijack, however, this one will have a lot of other interesting elements mixed with hijack, like terrorists, patriotism and action. The recent action promo gave a little more insight as it showed a scene of Sidharth Malhotra in the flight while it’s hijacked. It has really hyped the audience now.

Disha Patani character

After watching the trailer, the audience was not just excited but even curious to see more of Disha Patani as they all loved her in her air-hostess avatar. Later came the action promo wherein we got to watch a little more of Disha Patani with Sidharth Malhotra and the fans just couldn’t stop themselves. Now the audience is really looking forward to Disha Patani’s performance.

