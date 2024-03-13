Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani starrer has us EXCITED for these 4 reasons

The makers have been building the hype amongst the audience with the teaser, trailer and then an action promo while also giving them butterflies in the stomach with two romantic tracks wherein the audience really loved the strong and cute chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/13/2024 - 20:20
movie_image: 
Sidharth

MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Since the time of its announcement, Sidharth Malhotra fans have been eagerly waiting for this movie to release. The movie will be released on 15th March and while the release date comes closer and closer, the audience is getting excited to watch this action-packed movie.

Also read - Yodha actress Raashii Khanna will make your heart skip a beat with her beautiful clicks

The makers have been building the hype amongst the audience with the teaser, trailer and then an action promo while also giving them butterflies in the stomach with two romantic tracks wherein the audience really loved the strong and cute chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

As the release is coming closer, here are some things that you can expect from this Sidharth Malhotra starrer:

Sidharth Malhotra's action with patriotism once again

Sidharth Malhotra has a huge fan base due to the action movies he has done earlier. Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT directorial debut series Indian Police Force where he was seen doing some amazing action stunts and now once again the actor will be seen doing some mind blowing action. We earlier got to watch a bts video where we got to watch how Sidharth Malhotra performed his stunts by himself.

Chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna

The makers have released two songs, ‘Tere Sang Ishq Hua’ and ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’, wherein the audience got to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna’s strong chemistry with sweet romance. The on-screen pair looks really good and it only makes the audience curious to know how the love story will go in the movie.

Hijack theme with in-flight action

There are times when we got to watch some movies based on hijack themes with the recent example being Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. Now we will get to watch another movie based on hijack, however, this one will have a lot of other interesting elements mixed with hijack, like terrorists, patriotism and action. The recent action promo gave a little more insight as it showed a scene of Sidharth Malhotra in the flight while it’s hijacked. It has really hyped the audience now.

Disha Patani character

After watching the trailer, the audience was not just excited but even curious to see more of Disha Patani as they all loved her in her air-hostess avatar. Later came the action promo wherein we got to watch a little more of Disha Patani with Sidharth Malhotra and the fans just couldn’t stop themselves. Now the audience is really looking forward to Disha Patani’s performance.

Also read - The makers of Yodha and Pratilipi Comics lift the curtain on the Yodha Universe with ‘Adventures of Yodha: The Case of the Missing Ship

Are you ready for this upcoming action-packed movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Yodha Sidharth Malhotra Disha Patani Raashi Khanna Dharma Productions Hindi movie Bollywood Updates Bollywood upcoming hindi movies Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/13/2024 - 20:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From cop in Jaane Jaan to lawyer in Murder Mubarak and a pilot in IC814– Vijay Varma set to soar high with interesting characters!
MUMBAI: After garnering immense praise for his impeccable performance as a cop in ‘Jaane Jaan’, Vijay Varma is set to...
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
MUMBAI: The time has come to witness one of the biggest premieres of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's film 'Jatt Nuu...
Trending News Today: From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement rumor to Kiran Rao on her relationship with Aamir Khan-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Bigg Boss Season 3 OTT: Exclusive! Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani starrer has us EXCITED for these 4 reasons
MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra...
Priya Banerjee is looking sexy in bikini as she dropped her vacation pictures
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses on digital platforms is Priya Banerjee, over the time...
Recent Stories
Sargun Mehta
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sargun Mehta
Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!
Munmun
Trending News Today: From Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat’s engagement rumor to Kiran Rao on her relationship with Aamir Khan-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Disha
Yodha actress Disha Patani sets the gram on fire with her new saree photoshoot
Khushi
Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan join hands - deets inside
Ajay
De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reunite for the sequel, here is when the movie will released
Main Atal Hoon
Main Atal Hoon: Fan Fiction! The director should’ve opted to make an OTT series out of the story; here’s why…