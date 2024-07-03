Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna’s romance in latest song ‘Tere Sang Ishq Hua’ is sure to leave you with a smile

After the makers announced a new romantic song Tere Sang Ishq Hua, they have finally released the song wherein we can see Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra having an adorable chemistry.
yodha

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read - Yodha trailer launch: Karan Johar reveals Sholay is the greatest Indian action movie when again asked about South taking over

Earlier, we got to watch the teaser and trailer of the movie where we saw Sidharth Malhotra in a powerful action avatar trying to save the passengers in a hijacked flight and fighting the terrorists.

The makers have also released a romantic track from the movie wherein we get to witness the adorable chemistry between Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra. The song is titled Zindagi Tere Naam.

Check out the song here: 

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. It is written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song gives a breezy feel while Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's romantic bond and lovely moments bring a smile to our face.

Also read - Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra takes action a step higher as a rebellious officer, ready to go to any lengths to protect his nation

Surely the audience is all hyped about the movie and even during the trailer launch event the cast of Yodha revealed a lot of interesting things while having a conversation with the media. The fans got to watch some videos from the event on social media.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

