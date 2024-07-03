Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna’s romance in the latest song ‘Tere Sang Ishq Hua’ is sure to leave you smiling

After the makers announced a new romantic song Tere Sang Ishq Hua, they have finally released the song wherein we can see Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra having an adorable chemistry.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 14:47
movie_image: 
yodha

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read - Yodha trailer launch: Karan Johar reveals Sholay is the greatest Indian action movie when again asked about South taking over

Earlier, we got to watch the teaser and trailer of the movie where we saw Sidharth Malhotra in a powerful action avatar trying to save the passengers in a hijacked flight and fighting the terrorists.

The makers have also released a romantic track from the movie wherein we get to witness the adorable chemistry between Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra. The song is titled Zindagi Tere Naam.

After the makers announced a new romantic song Tere Sang Ishq Hua, they have finally released the song wherein we can see Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra having an adorable chemistry.

Check out the song here: 

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan. It is written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song gives a breezy feel while Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's romantic bond and lovely moments bring a smile to our face.

Also read - Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra takes action a step higher as a rebellious officer, ready to go to any lengths to protect his nation

Surely the audience is all hyped about the movie and even during the trailer launch event the cast of Yodha revealed a lot of interesting things while having a conversation with the media. The fans got to watch some videos from the event on social media.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

Yodha Sidharth Malhotra Disha Patani Raashi Khanna Dharma Productions Hindi movie Bollywood Updates Bollywood upcoming hindi movies Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 14:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
MUMBAI : Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire directed by Prashanth Neel one of the biggest films of last year...
Tamanna Bhatia reveals her all time favourite fashion icon
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses of all time is Tamanna Bhatia, over the time with her...
After the roaring response to the trailer of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar: The Naxal Story, netizens trend #BastarOn15March at No.1!
MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has been dropped huge excitement has been witnessed among...
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan starrer needs to be careful with these factors that can affect the business
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer...
Don 3: Ranveer Singh’s look from the movie revealed?
MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his power packed...
Aangan Aapno Ka: Ayushi Khurana shares her experience shooting for the show; says ‘Pallavi has a lot of patience and that is what I love about her” - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Sony SAB show Aangan Aapno Ka has managed to impress the audience with its family drama and how it relates to...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Prabhas
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Tamanna
Tamanna Bhatia reveals her all time favourite fashion icon
The Naxal Story
After the roaring response to the trailer of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar: The Naxal Story, netizens trend #BastarOn15March at No.1!
Ajay Devgan
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan starrer needs to be careful with these factors that can affect the business
Ranveer
Don 3: Ranveer Singh’s look from the movie revealed?
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh drives home in a Rs 3.15 Crores Luxury sports car post Ambani pre-wedding bash