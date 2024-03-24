Yodha star Sidharth Malhotra talks about his struggle days, reveals his first pay for ad shoot

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra marked his grand entry into Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012. Nevertheless, the path leading to this project was laden with numerous detours and challenges. Sharing insights into his journey, the actor, who is married to Kiara Advani, revealed that his initial earnings came from an advertising campaign, fetching him approximately Rs 2500 to Rs 3000.

Also read - Yodha actress Disha Patani dazzles in her latest glam look, check the pictures

During an onstage conversation at News18’s Rising Bharat Summit, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that he was initially nudged towards acting by an agency. Reflecting on his journey, he emphasized the challenges encountered along the way, asserting that it wasn't a smooth ride. At the age of 20-21, he ventured into an audition recommended by the agency, which had noticed his presence in the newspaper.

When queried about his newspaper appearance, the actor explained that his involvement in fashion modeling and runway shows led to his photographs featuring in the papers clad in designer attire. He recalled participating in an advertisement for a prominent mobile brand campaign, where they sought both a male and female model.

This endeavor marked his initial earnings, amounting to Rs 2500 or Rs 3000. He humorously remarked, "Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi (That was the value for our time back then.)"

The Shershaah actor further disclosed how Anubhav Sinha was initiating fresh talent through a film agency and had commenced training him for a project. However, destiny had other plans, and the film never materialized. Sidharth emphasized that actors often resort to unconventional measures when in dire need of work, leading him to apply for the position of an Assistant Director in films, recognizing it as a valuable learning opportunity.

He recounted how he directly approached production houses, not as an actor but as an Assistant Director, making a decisive shift. Those three months proved pivotal in shaping his current trajectory. Originally from Delhi, the Hasee Toh Phasee star mentioned that initially, there was either minimal pay or no pay at all for being the most junior AD on a team. He interacted with AD teams involved in major films, elucidating that in a team of 5 ADs, the 5th one typically served as an intern, receiving little to no payment—a role he was willing to undertake.

As fate would have it, Sidharth landed the role of an Assistant Director in Karan Johar’s My Name is Khan. The film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, provided the exposure he had been seeking. "I got a role in My Name Is Khan. Out of 8 ADs, I was somewhere in the middle, occupying the 5th spot," he recalled.

During the filming process, he absorbed numerous intricacies of filmmaking. Additionally, some crew members remarked on his on-camera appearance, which eventually led to an opportunity in Karan’s Student of the Year.

Also read - Yodha box office day 5: Sidharth Malhotra starrer attracts decent figures on a Tuesday

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in the movie Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The film has been performing decently at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla