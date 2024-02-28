Before Yodha, THESE movie were based on plane hijack

Movie Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna is all set to hit the big screens. But before that, let us have a look at the movies made on the concept of plane hijack.
MUMBAI : Movie Yodha has been grabbing the attention of the fnas ever since the movie was in the making, the movie that has Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna is directed by Sagar Ambre, Pushkar Ojha, well now the teaser of the movie has been out and it is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over.

As we saw in the teaser actor Sidharth Malhotra is on a mission to safe all the passengers whose lives are at stake during the plane hijack, we are going to see the action side of the actor once again in the movie, but before that today let us see the list of movies in Indian cinema based on the plane hijack.

Neerja

One of the most loved movies of all time is the movie titled Neerja, The film stars Sonam Kapoor as the eponymous lead, with Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles. The movie is based on a real-life event: the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi. The film received widespread critical acclaim and numerous accolades from Bollywood award organisations, with particular praise for Kapoor's performance and Madhvani's direction

Zameen

Movie Zameen is yet another movie made on the plane hijack, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty in his directorial debut. The plot of Zameen is loosely based upon the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijacking though more closely represents the rescue mission taken by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in 1976 at Entebbe, Uganda.

Hijack

Movie Hijack was released in the year 2008, the movie that has Shiney Ahuja and Esha Deol. The film is written and directed by Kunal Shivdasani and is based on the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814.

Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa

Remember the movie Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, the movie also was based on the plane Hijack, the movie directed by Kuku Kohli, and it had Karan Nath and Jividha Sharma. It was one of the most successful films of 2002.

Well these are the movies based on the concept and story of plane hijack. Indeed the buzz of the movie Yodha is good and we shall look forward to seeing what the makers have to offer with movie Yodha. Movie Yodha will be releasing on 15th March.

What are your views on this list and are you excited for the movie Yodha, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

