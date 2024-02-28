Yodha: THESE pictures of Yodha actor Raashii Khanna in a beautiful green lehenga will steal your heart for sure

MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie is based on a hijacking wherein Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. In the movie, we will get to watch Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Raashii Khanna will play the love interest of Sdharth Malhotra.

Earlier, the makers released the first poster of the movie and it created a wave of excitement amongst the audience. The movie will be a theatrical release and will be released on 15th March, 2024.

The movie got a ‘U’ certificate from the CBFC and we even got to watch the teaser of the movie wherein we got to watch Sidharth Malhotra’s action-packed avatar while Disha Patani plays the role of an air-hostess. Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna is seen to be playing the role of an Air Traffic Controller.

Talking about Raashii Khanna, she is one of the most loved actresses coming from the South Indian movie industry who made her Hindi movie debut with John Abraham starrer Madras Café. The actress stole everyone’s heart with her beautiful looks and impressed everyone with her acting skills.

Fans are now excited to watch her once again in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. This time, the actress dropped some beautiful pictures from her latest photo shoot wherein she really looks beautiful. Check out the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, Raashii Khanna looks really attractive in that printed green lehenga. The fans of the actress are surely going to love it.

