Yodha trailer launch: Karan Johar reveals Sholay is the greatest Indian action movie when again asked about South taking over

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

The makers released the first poster of the movie earlier and it created a wave of excitement amongst the audience. The movie will be a theatrical release and will be released on 15th March, 2024.

Earlier today, the makers released the trailer of the movie which was something that the audience were waiting for eagerly.

Now the team of Yodha got in touch with the media. Karan Johar was asked once again about South movies taking over and the director responded to this by saying that the movie Baahubali was their production as it was Dharma Productions but he cannot take the credit for it as it was a genius of SS Rajamouli. Karan Johar then added that the people must’ve watched Sholay for sure. He reminded the media that Sholay is a Hindi film and even today if we talk about action then there is no better movie than Sholay. Karan Johar added that “Hindi cinema ka garv hai Sholay, Hindi cinema ki mohabbat hai Sholay.”

Surely we will be waiting for this upcoming movie Yodha as it looks very promising.

