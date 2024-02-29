Yodha trailer launch: Karan Johar reveals Sholay is the greatest Indian action movie when again asked about South taking over

Earlier today, the makers released the trailer of the movie which was something that the audience were waiting for eagerly. Now the team of Yodha got in touch with the media. Karan Johar was asked once again about South movies taking over.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 20:18
movie_image: 
Yodha

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read - Wow! Here’s all you need to know about Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha’s promo and certificate details

The makers released the first poster of the movie earlier and it created a wave of excitement amongst the audience. The movie will be a theatrical release and will be released on 15th March, 2024.

Earlier today, the makers released the trailer of the movie which was something that the audience were waiting for eagerly.

Now the team of Yodha got in touch with the media. Karan Johar was asked once again about South movies taking over and the director responded to this by saying that the movie Baahubali was their production as it was Dharma Productions but he cannot take the credit for it as it was a genius of SS Rajamouli. Karan Johar then added that the people must’ve watched Sholay for sure. He reminded the media that Sholay is a Hindi film and even today if we talk about action then there is no better movie than Sholay. Karan Johar added that “Hindi cinema ka garv hai Sholay, Hindi cinema ki mohabbat hai Sholay.”

Surely we will be waiting for this upcoming movie Yodha as it looks very promising.

Also read - Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Mitul Kansara

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 20:18

