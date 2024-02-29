Yodha trailer launch: Sidharth Malhotra on not making patriotic films simply about 'India vs Pakistan'

Now the team of Yodha got in touch with the media where Sidharth Malhotra spilled some beans, revealing an interesting insight about the upcoming movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 20:41
movie_image: 
Sidharth

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read -Wow! Here’s all you need to know about Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha’s promo and certificate details

Now the team of Yodha got in touch with the media where Sidharth Malhotra spilled some beans, revealing an interesting insight about the upcoming movie.

When asked about not making patriotic films simply about ‘India vs Pakistan’, Sidharth Malhotra replied by saying, “We were not trying to put anybody else down. We were not trying to make any other comment on which side you’re from. It was a human story first because I think patriotism in this genre is dependent on the characters that fighting for our country, our nation first”

Sidharth Malhotra then talked about the importance of army officers by saying that right now we are all enjoying our freedom while there is someone still standing at the border doing their duty 24x7 and staying alert so that whenever there’s a threat they will be there to protect us from it.

Sidharth continued his answer by saying, “All our films have appreciated that. (In terms of) Shershah, all thanks to this whole team we were able to get that emotion out very strongly and we got that love for it. Yes it is a responsibility as a team member when you sit down and hear the script and work on it. Here as well when Shashank and the boys came, we sat down for many many weeks before making Yodha. Although this is not a true story, it is a fictitious action fast paced thriller but it has the same emotion and values behind it, I think because all of us enjoy that as makers, as actors we definitely want to showcase our armed forces or anybody who is protecting the country in the positive light.”

Earlier today, the makers released the trailer of the movie which was something that the audience were waiting for very eagerly. The movie will be a theatrical release and will be released on 15th March, 2024.

Also read - Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Yodha Sidharth Malhotra Disha Patani Raashi Khanna Dharma Productions Hindi movie Bollywood Updates Bollywood upcoming hindi movies Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 20:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira unaware of Ruhi being Armaan’s first love
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri get the magic of Indra Kumar?
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved franchise of Indian cinema is Masti, after the successful run of part 1 Masti,...
Laapataa Ladies: Here is what we can expect from the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies is all set to hit the big screens, the movie that has some amazing cast like Chhaya Kadam...
Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Kapoor and other lost stars, here's what they are up to
MUMBAI: Indian actors over the time create a good buzz and fan base for themselves who look forward to their movies....
BARC Ratings : Imlie sees a drop in ratings, Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top ten shows; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRPs; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak and Pandya Store
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Yodha trailer launch: Sidharth Malhotra on not making patriotic films simply about 'India vs Pakistan'
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman,...
Recent Stories
Milap
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri get the magic of Indra Kumar?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Milap
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri get the magic of Indra Kumar?
Laapataa
Laapataa Ladies: Here is what we can expect from the movie
Kumar
Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Kapoor and other lost stars, here's what they are up to
Karan
Yodha trailer launch: Karan Johar reveals Sholay is the greatest Indian action movie when again asked about South taking over
Kangana
Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan and other actresses who never worked with the three Khans
Disha
Yodha actress Disha Patani reveals how she owes her career to Karan Johar