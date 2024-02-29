Yodha trailer launch: Sidharth Malhotra on not making patriotic films simply about 'India vs Pakistan'

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Now the team of Yodha got in touch with the media where Sidharth Malhotra spilled some beans, revealing an interesting insight about the upcoming movie.

When asked about not making patriotic films simply about ‘India vs Pakistan’, Sidharth Malhotra replied by saying, “We were not trying to put anybody else down. We were not trying to make any other comment on which side you’re from. It was a human story first because I think patriotism in this genre is dependent on the characters that fighting for our country, our nation first”

Sidharth Malhotra then talked about the importance of army officers by saying that right now we are all enjoying our freedom while there is someone still standing at the border doing their duty 24x7 and staying alert so that whenever there’s a threat they will be there to protect us from it.

Sidharth continued his answer by saying, “All our films have appreciated that. (In terms of) Shershah, all thanks to this whole team we were able to get that emotion out very strongly and we got that love for it. Yes it is a responsibility as a team member when you sit down and hear the script and work on it. Here as well when Shashank and the boys came, we sat down for many many weeks before making Yodha. Although this is not a true story, it is a fictitious action fast paced thriller but it has the same emotion and values behind it, I think because all of us enjoy that as makers, as actors we definitely want to showcase our armed forces or anybody who is protecting the country in the positive light.”

Earlier today, the makers released the trailer of the movie which was something that the audience were waiting for very eagerly. The movie will be a theatrical release and will be released on 15th March, 2024.

