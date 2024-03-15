Yodha Twitter Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani’s performances highly appreciated by netizens

The expectations and hype reached even higher levels after the makers had released an action promo wherein they got to see more of Disha Patani. Now with the movie finally out, netizens are giving reviews and reactions for the movie which are all positive.
MUMBAI: Since the time of its announcement, fans of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna have been eagerly waiting for this upcoming movie ‘Yodha’.

It is a thriller movie directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read -Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra is eye-candy personified in the best Hindi hijack movie till date

The movie has been released today finally and the audience are giving some amazing responses for the same. This Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani starrer is filled with action, emotions and patriotism.

In the teaser and trailer of the movie we saw Sidharth Malhotra in a powerful action avatar trying to save the passengers in a hijacked flight and fighting the terrorists.

The makers had also released two romantic songs, ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ and Tere Sang Ishq Hua, from the movie wherein we got to witness the power of love and the adorable chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Surely both the songs were romantic but on the other hand the fans were also excited for the action side of Sidharth Malhotra. The expectations and hype reached even higher levels after the makers had released an action promo wherein they got to see more of Disha Patani.

Now with the movie finally out, netizens are giving reviews and reactions for the movie which are all positive. Let’s see what the netizens have to say:

As we can see in the reviews and reactions, the netizens are praising not just Sidharth Malhotra but also Disha Patani for her performance.

Also read - Yodha day 1 box office prediction: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starrer aims for a decent opening

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

