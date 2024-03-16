Yodha weekend box office predictions: Looks like Siddharth Malhotra' flight to touch new heights

Movie Yodha is getting some fantastic response from the fans and let us have a look at the weekend prediction of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 19:12
movie_image: 
Siddharth

MUMBAI: Movie Yodha is the current talk of the town, the movie was the subject of the conversation ever in the posters and the teaser was out, the movie that has some amazing star cast Siddharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, Disha Patani is directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre under the production banner of Dharma Productions of Karan Johar. The movie was released yesterday and it got a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the internet, the movie also got a positive response from the critics all over.

Talking about the collection, the movie has collected 4. 25 crore on day 1 which was yesterday and looking at the early collections of Saturday it will definitely touch up to 5 crore. Let us predict the weekend collection of the movie.

Also read - Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra is eye-candy personified in the best Hindi hijack movie till date

If the Saturday is looking like around 5 crore to 5.5 crore then Sunday can touch up to 6 and the total weekend collection of the movie will be up to 14 to 16 crore. The collection may also increase from this figure because there is an offer of buy one get one free on the movie Yodha.

What are your views on these predictions of the weekend of movie Yodha and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Yodha box office day 1: Siddharth Malhotra starrer takes off well and hijacks our hearts

Siddharth Malhotra Siddharth Malhotra movies Yodha Yodha collection box office Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 19:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Crew Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon reveals how women-centric movies have taken a step further with this one
MUMBAI: Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' has been getting a lot of attention from the audience in a positive...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Emraan Hashmi hints at Awarapan 2 as his upcoming action movie?
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame...
Yodha weekend box office predictions: Looks like Siddharth Malhotra' flight to touch new heights
MUMBAI: Movie Yodha is the current talk of the town, the movie was the subject of the conversation ever in the posters...
Bastar The Naxal Story weekend box office prediction: Adah Sharma starrer to struggle to get footfalls
MUMBAI: Movie Bastar The Naxal Story has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement video was...
Neil Bhatt breaks silence on if he is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt has become a household name for his character Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum...
Recent Stories
Amazing
Crew Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon reveals how women-centric movies have taken a step further with this one
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Amazing
Crew Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon reveals how women-centric movies have taken a step further with this one
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi hints at Awarapan 2 as his upcoming action movie?
Adah
Bastar The Naxal Story weekend box office prediction: Adah Sharma starrer to struggle to get footfalls
Visual
Makers of 'Sri' Applaud Accessibility Standards for Persons with Hearing and Visual Impairment Issued by Honourable PM Narendra Modi and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
Pulkit
Groom Pulkit Samrat's stunning mint green sherwani steals the spotlight
Shah
Fan fiction: Raees! Netizens wished this climax for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer