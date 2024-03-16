Yodha weekend box office predictions: Looks like Siddharth Malhotra' flight to touch new heights

MUMBAI: Movie Yodha is the current talk of the town, the movie was the subject of the conversation ever in the posters and the teaser was out, the movie that has some amazing star cast Siddharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, Disha Patani is directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre under the production banner of Dharma Productions of Karan Johar. The movie was released yesterday and it got a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the internet, the movie also got a positive response from the critics all over.

Talking about the collection, the movie has collected 4. 25 crore on day 1 which was yesterday and looking at the early collections of Saturday it will definitely touch up to 5 crore. Let us predict the weekend collection of the movie.

Also read - Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra is eye-candy personified in the best Hindi hijack movie till date

If the Saturday is looking like around 5 crore to 5.5 crore then Sunday can touch up to 6 and the total weekend collection of the movie will be up to 14 to 16 crore. The collection may also increase from this figure because there is an offer of buy one get one free on the movie Yodha.

What are your views on these predictions of the weekend of movie Yodha and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Yodha box office day 1: Siddharth Malhotra starrer takes off well and hijacks our hearts