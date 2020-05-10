You aren’t a Bollywood Buff if you haven’t watched these films a thousand times

MUMBAI: Bollywood and filmon ki deewani audience share a unique bond and if one had to define them in a filmy term – one can easily say that the bond is as strong as Bahubali. Movie fans recently showcased their love for Bahubali through happy tweets and posts on social media as the historic ‘Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion’ completed 3 years of its release.

While the Bahubali series is definitely one of the biggest blockbusters of this decade, Sony MAX and Sony MAX2 are giving you an opportunity this month to enjoy some of the best movies from the past two decades in a blockbuster line-up.

1)Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion

The answer to Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara is right here. 3 years since the secret was out, the movie is still loved by Bollywood fans. Well if you still need proof – the movie was trending on Twitter last week when it completed 3 years. If you are one of those who still hasn't watched the movie – here’s your chance to remedy this folly, and for those who have watched it – well let’s just safely assume, they are going to tune-in again. So, make your perfect Saturday evening plan with Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion only on Sony MAX on 16th May at 8PM

2)Vaastav: The Reality (1999)

Almost 21 years since its release, this cult classic featuring Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Shirodkar still feels fresh and has all the ingredients to reel in the most casual of movie viewers as well. The movie is rightly regarded as one of the finest Bollywood movies ever made on the underworld and if you are a nineties kid reading this, the possibility of you having missed this movie because you were too young is high – so now’s your chance to actually watch this movie. Fans can binge on this action thriller on 11th May at 11 PM on Sony MAX2.

3)Deewana

The terrific trio – SRK, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti set the screens on fire with their exceptionally brilliant performance. It’s a story of a singer (Rishi Kapoor) who marries his biggest fan, but his uncle (Amrish Puri) plans to kill him in order to gain his money. The interesting plot makes it a worth watch for its soothing songs like Sochenge tumhe pyaar and some memorable dialogues. Catch Deewana on 12th May at 7 PM only on Sony MAX2.

4)Section 375

If you are someone who loves courtroom dramas and some intensely suspenseful films, you can’t miss out on Section 375. The film makes for a gripping watch with its crisp runtime and top-notch performances. Akshaye Khanna is intense, brooding and riveting all at once. He is simply brilliant, as he owns every minute that you see him on screen. Richa Chadha follows up with an equally earnest and nuanced act. Through its intriguing narrative, director Ajay Bahl tackles the sensitive issues in the society. Fans can watch Section 375 on 19th May at 12 PM only on Sony MAX.

5) Sultan

For all Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma fans, this had to the top one on the list. It’s got moments of good fun. A heart-warming love story with a pinch of comedy and emotion makes it up for your time spent. It is a story of Rewari lad Sultan (Salman) who falls in love with wrestling champion Aarfa (Anushka), who tells him no ganwaar lacking a goal can win her. Sultan determinedly joins Aarfa's father's akhaara - the scene where he switches from 'Barkat bhai' to 'uncle' is fun - and trains so hard, he wins every championship and Aarfa's heart towards the end. Fans can watch Sultan on 19th May at 03:00 PM only on Sony MAX.