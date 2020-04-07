You have a tummy: Yash and Roohi to KJo!

MUMBAI: Karan Johar, often informally referred to as KJo, is an Indian film director, producer, screenwriter, costume designer, actor, and television personality who works in Hindi films. He is the son of Hiroo and Yash Johar. A close friend of Shahrukh Khan, he assisted Yash Chopra's Yash Raj Films during the early days of his career, making his directorial debut with the mega-hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). He is one of the most high-profile directors in Bollywood.

Also a close friend of Aditya Chopra, he has been a creative member of Yash Raj productions such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Veer-Zaara (2004), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), and Mohabbatein (2000). Johar's success has guaranteed him worldwide distribution of his production company, Dharma Productions, for many years to come.

Karan is also known for his sense of fashion. His outfits and footwear are always the talk of the town.

During the present lock down, Karan has launched his famous 'Toodles' videos, this time with his mom Hiroo and his kids Yash and Roohi.

Their toodles camaraderie has been going viral on the internet. The ace filmmaker's latest post is sure to grab your attention.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared an amazing video where we see him and his children having lunch. The children then tell him that he has a tummy!

Have a look.

This hilarious video has us ROFL. We also see the strong bond between the father and the twins. Roohi tells KJo not to have lunch, as he has a tummy, while Yash imitates him.

Yash and Roohi's cuteness has been winning over the internet. Even their review of their father's wardrobe will leave you in splits.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan is all set to wear the director's hat once again for his next project 'Takht'. The period drama stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

