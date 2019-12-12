News

"You know you’ll be alright when the G.O.A.T has your back" shares Farhan Akhtar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 08:55 PM

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar's next project Toofan is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 and the superstar is working hard preparing for the same. 

The superstar shared a picture on Instagram wearing a T-shirt with the words of Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali written on it.

Farhan took to Instagram and shared the picture with the caption,
"You know you’ll be alright when the G.O.A.T has your back .. thank you for the tee @darrellfoster .. love it #bts #toofaninthemaking #boxerlife #fitnessgoals - -
@muhammadali"

The T-Shirt was given to Farhan by his coach Darrel Foster and says, " Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" which is one of the most iconic phrases said by the boxing legend.

Farhan Akhtar has finished shooting for half the movie and keeps sharing pictures from his training sessions on his social media.

Farhan's next, Toofan is an Excel Entertainment production, brought together in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on 2nd October 2020.

Tags > G.O.A.T, Farhan Akhtar, Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali, social media, Toofan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Tennis Premier League Launch season 2

Celebs at Tennis Premier League Launch season 2
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Raman and Ishita's re-shaadi in Yeh...

In pics: Raman and Ishita's re-shaadi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days