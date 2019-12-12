"You know you’ll be alright when the G.O.A.T has your back" shares Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar's next project Toofan is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 and the superstar is working hard preparing for the same.

The superstar shared a picture on Instagram wearing a T-shirt with the words of Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali written on it.

Farhan took to Instagram and shared the picture with the caption,

"You know you’ll be alright when the G.O.A.T has your back .. thank you for the tee @darrellfoster .. love it #bts #toofaninthemaking #boxerlife #fitnessgoals - -

@muhammadali"

The T-Shirt was given to Farhan by his coach Darrel Foster and says, " Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" which is one of the most iconic phrases said by the boxing legend.

Farhan Akhtar has finished shooting for half the movie and keeps sharing pictures from his training sessions on his social media.

Farhan's next, Toofan is an Excel Entertainment production, brought together in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on 2nd October 2020.