News

You wouldn’t believe Ayushmann’s reaction when he got the news of his National Award!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 05:18 PM

We are all aware of the most happening Bollywood sensation, Ayushmann Khurrana. Known for all the good reasons; be it his remarkable acting skills, choosing unconventional roles, his honey like voice or his love for poetry. He’s made his name in the industry based on pure talent. But what the actor himself wasn’t aware of was the incoming news of winning the national award!

cid:image002.png@01D5696C.F67513B0

Ayushmann actor along with his 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' co-star Kriti Sanon was busy shooting for Magicbricks' latest TVC 'PataBadloLifeBadlo'. The duo was at the set and all ready for the shoot, when Ayushman was stunned with the news of winning the National Award for outstanding performance in the film 'Andhadhun'.

cid:image004.jpg@01D5696C.F67513B0

Ayushmann was absolutely gobsmacked when the news broke out that he had won the award! Feeling as if he was on the ninth cloud. The actor and the production team for Magicbricks' TVC 'PataBadloLifeBadlo' came together and celebrated the victory with a small cake-cutting ceremony.

cid:image006.jpg@01D5696C.F67513B0

Tags > Ayushmann’s reaction, National Award, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy Anjum Fakih's birthday bash
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days