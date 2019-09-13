You wouldn’t believe Ayushmann’s reaction when he got the news of his National Award!

We are all aware of the most happening Bollywood sensation, Ayushmann Khurrana. Known for all the good reasons; be it his remarkable acting skills, choosing unconventional roles, his honey like voice or his love for poetry. He’s made his name in the industry based on pure talent. But what the actor himself wasn’t aware of was the incoming news of winning the national award!

Ayushmann actor along with his 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' co-star Kriti Sanon was busy shooting for Magicbricks' latest TVC 'PataBadloLifeBadlo'. The duo was at the set and all ready for the shoot, when Ayushman was stunned with the news of winning the National Award for outstanding performance in the film 'Andhadhun'.

Ayushmann was absolutely gobsmacked when the news broke out that he had won the award! Feeling as if he was on the ninth cloud. The actor and the production team for Magicbricks' TVC 'PataBadloLifeBadlo' came together and celebrated the victory with a small cake-cutting ceremony.