You'll be SHOCKED to see Himesh Reshammiya's 'THEN and NOW' transformation picture...

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya charmed one and all with his lyrics and peppy songs. There is no doubt that he became a sensation.

While there were a set of people who did mock him, Himesh took it all in his stride and he not only gave his voice for films but also tried his hands at acting.

Now as we all know, Himesh Reshammiya announced his marriage to Sonia Kapoor on his personal social media account and reportedly, it was Sonia who encouraged Himesh to lose weight.

Himesh lost 20 Kgs for his movie Xpose and he was also seen in six-pack abs in the film. He claimed that he had achieved the ripped-body look without the help of steroids or other muscle-building supplements, through a clean, organic diet and a strict workout regime. His transformation has been drastic.

Take a look at his then and now picture...

