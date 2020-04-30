Young Rishi Kapoor at ace producer Rajan Shahi's parents Deepa Shahi and Shashi Pal Shahi's wedding

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor who was the heartthrob of many has left all of us after a long battle with cancer. The actor remained one of the favourite stars of Bollywood and fans simply loved seeing him on the big screen.

Rishi Kapoor had many friends from film and TV fraternity. We all know Rajan Shahi who is an ace TV producer is known for giving us shows like Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, Yeh Rishta Ky Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, among others.

Do you know that Rishi Kapoor and the entire Kapoor family have a special connection with Rajan and his family?

Well, Rishi Kapoor along with his entire family had attended Rajan Shahi's mother Deepa Shahi and father Shashi Pal's wedding.

Take a look at the throwback picture:

It seems this picture is more than four decades old. Rishi Kapoor was extremely young back then. The actor looked extremely dashing in a suit like always.

It seems Rajan Shahi's family had a very close connection with the Kapoors.

Isn't this a golden picture?

